WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Let's hear it.

Today on 5 anchors Ashley Glass, Hollani Davis, Jennifer Correa and Mike Trim will visit local parks to speak to members of the community.

We want to hear from you.

Sign up for a time to speak directly with Ashley or Hollani and share your story.

We want to hear the good and the bad.

Jennifer and Mike will also be there to meet and share stories.