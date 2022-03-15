5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 15, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. US oil tumbles more than 8%, dips below $100 per barrel

Oil barrel prices in the U.S. fell back down to two-digit territory Monday. The cost of a barrel fell more than 8%, down to $99.

It's the first time oil has dipped below $100 since March 1. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.

The selloff should ease fears of an energy-driven recession in the United States and, if sustained, should bring some relief to drivers dealing with record gasoline prices.

2. Zelenskyy to address Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning.

In a letter to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

3. Talks between delegations from Ukraine, Russia to resume Tuesday

The Russian military was largely stalled in its attempted advance in Ukraine on Monday and made little progress over the weekend, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue Tuesday.

Zelenskyy hailed a Russian state TV employee who interrupted the main evening news program on Russian Channel 1 by running into a studio with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The employee was later arrested by police.

4. Diapers to become tax-free in Florida

A Florida bill creating a tax exemption for diapers has been approved.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Fla., filed the legislation to help Florida families. It was adopted with the passage of the budget on the final day of the legislative session Monday.

Items included in the tax exemption are single-use diapers and reusable diaper inserts. It also includes clothing and shoes for children ages 5 or younger. The benefit will take effect July 1.

5. New Selena album to be released nearly 3 decades after her death

Soon fans can take a break from singing along with Bidi bidi bom bom and instead listen to a new Selena album, 27 years after her death.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News the new album will include a total of 13 songs. Selena’s brother, A.B. produced the never-before-heard songs.

The family patriarch says the songs vary in style and fans can expect ballads and cumbias.

A portrait of the late singer Selena Quintanilla is seen in the crowd following a posthumous star ceremony for Quintanilla on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.

On This Day In History

On March 15, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson addresses a joint session of Congress to urge the passage of legislation guaranteeing voting rights for all.

Using the phrase “we shall overcome,” borrowed from African American leaders struggling for equal rights, Johnson declares that “every American citizen must have an equal right to vote.” Johnson reminds the nation that the Fifteenth Amendment, which was passed after the Civil War, gave all citizens the right to vote regardless of race or color. But states had defied the Constitution and erected barriers. Discrimination had taken the form of literacy, knowledge or character tests administered solely to African Americans to keep them from registering to vote.

