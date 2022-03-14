Zelenskyy to address Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning.

In a letter to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to support Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," the letter states.

Last week, Congress passed a spending bill that would send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The money will go toward humanitarian assistance and the defense of the country.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the U.S. to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, President Joe Biden has refused, saying a no-fly zone could force the U.S. to directly engage with Russia and lead to a wider conflict.