Remembering Selena: Late singer's estate to release a new album

Nearly 27 years after her tragic death, a new Selena album will be released.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News the new album will include a total of 13 songs.

Selena’s brother, A.B. produced the never-before-heard songs.

The family patriarch says the songs vary in style and fans can expect ballads and cumbias.

Some songs were recorded when Selena was just 13 years old and have been altered with different musical arrangements.

This particular song is a ballad and has been produced to make Selena’s voice sound older.

“She sounds, in these recordings, like she did right before she passed away,” Quintanilla told Latin Groove News. “It’s kind of amazing.”

Other songs on the album have been previously released but have been arranged to sound different, Quintanilla added.

Warner Music is planning to release the album in April, the same month Selena was born.

Although the Queen of Tejano passed away in 1995, her legacy continues to have success.

Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

The Texas native was shot and killed by then-fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in Corpus Christi.

Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence at a maximum-security prison in Gatesville, Texas.