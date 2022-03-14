Diapers to become tax-free in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida bill creating a tax exemption for diapers has been approved.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Fla., filed the legislation to help Florida families. It was adopted with the passage of the budget on the final day of the legislative session Monday.

"The care of young children comes with tremendous costs," Book said in a news release. "Florida families are facing especially difficult times right now, and we owe it to them to no longer tax necessary health-care items like diapers."

Research indicates babies use between 2,500 and 3,000 diapers per year, with the most diapers being necessary for newborns.

"Disposable diapers cost families up to $80 per month per child, which creates a significant cost burden and is an unavoidable expense," Book said. "This tax exemption will help ensure that a parent never hesitates before putting a fresh, clean diaper on their child when needed."

Items included in the tax exemption are single-use diapers and reusable diaper inserts. It also includes clothing and shoes for children ages 5 or younger.

The benefit will take effect July 1.