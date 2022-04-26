5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 26, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Missing child alert issued for 2-month-old boy last seen in Fort Pierce

A missing child alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy who was last seen in February, officials said Monday evening.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Azzan Lisby was last seen in Fort Pierce when he was a newborn.

Officials said he may be in the company of Robert Lisby and Joy Tyler in a 2017 gray Dodge Durango with Florida tag number PET C97.

2. Nikolas Cruz penalty phase jury selection starting over

ury selection in the death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is starting over after the judge suggested her own mistake requires it.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Monday that she should have questioned potential jurors who said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them.

The decision would nullify two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

Testimony now isn't scheduled to begin until June 21. Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

3. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill creating election police unit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes.

The law creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations.

The new law also bans ranked-choice voting statewide, including in cities and counties.

4. Twitter will go private after it enters 'definitive agreement' with Elon Musk

Twitter announced it has entered a "definitive agreement" to be wholly owned by Elon Musk.

The purchase is valued at about $44 billion and once the transaction is completed, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share, according to Monday's announcement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

5. Details on Florida's property insurance special session remain scant

It's been a week, and there is still no official proclamation bringing the Florida Legislature back to address high property insurance prices.

Last Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis promised lawmakers were coming back to Tallahassee in May to tackle the reform as prices rise and companies fail.

Seven days later, there is still no official call, and officials aren't offering much more than that.

In an email, the governor's press secretary said very little: "We do not have an update on this yet, but will be sure to let you know as soon as we do."

Still unclear if Florida will have special session on housing crisis

Today's Forecast

Rain chances increase tomorrow through the weekend

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On April 26, 1954, the Salk polio vaccine field trials, involving 1.8 million children, begin at the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia. Children in the United States, Canada and Finland participated in the trials, which used for the first time the now-standard double-blind method, whereby neither the patient nor attending doctor knew if the inoculation was the vaccine or a placebo.

One year later, on April 12, 1955, researchers announced the vaccine was safe and effective and it quickly became a standard part of childhood immunizations in America. In the ensuing decades, polio vaccines would all but wipe out the highly contagious disease in the Western Hemisphere.

