Missing child alert issued for 2-month-old boy last seen in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy who was last seen in Fort Pierce, officials said Monday evening.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby, Azzan Lisby, was last seen in the area of 1700 North 12th Street.

Azzan is described as a Black newborn baby who is 2 feet tall and weighs 10 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he may be in the company of Robert Lisby and Joy Tyler in a 2017 gray Dodge Durango with Florida tag number PET C97.

Robert Lisby, 41, is described as a 5 feet 10 inches tall Black male weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eye and may have a tattoo on his right forearm, according to FDLE.

Joy Tyler, 39, is described as a 5 feet 8 inches tall Black female who weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Azzan Lisby, Robert Lisby, or Joy Tyler is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-465-5770 or call 911.

