Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill creating election police unit

Office of Election Crimes and Security to enforce voter fraud, other election crimes
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, April 25, 2022, in Spring Hill, Fla.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:02:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes.

The Republican governor signed the bill into law Monday.

The law creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations.

DeSantis is required to appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who would be tasked with pursuing the election law violations.

Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances and is generally detected.

