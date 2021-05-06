5 Things To Know On Thursday, May 6, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign elections bill in West Palm Beach

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning.

You can watch the governor speak live in this article and on our Facebook page. Doors open for the event at the Hilton by Palm Beach International Airport at 7 a.m.

DeSantis is expected to sign SB90, an elections reform bill. Florida’s GOP-backed legislature passed the bill that includes restrictions on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes.

2. Orlando theme parks begin reducing COVID-19 safety protocols

Walt Disney World announced they will be removing mandatory temperature checks from theme park entrances, beginning for cast members on Saturday and then for guests on May 16.

Starting today, Universal Orlando will not only remove temperature check stations, but also reduce social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet.

While these changes are taking place, the theme parks don't have plans to end their mask mandates.

3. Will Trump return to Facebook? Not yet.

Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday said the company was justified in suspending then-President Donald Trump from its platform on Jan. 7 but added that the company needed to take further action to clarify its penalties.

The board, an outside group founded and funded by Facebook that makes decisions regarding content moderation on the company’s sites, says Facebook must decide on a suspension length or totally delete Trump’s account within six months.

The board clarified that should Facebook opt to impose a time-limited suspension, the company should “assess the risk” that Trump would again use the platform to incite violence.

4. Remember when that woman looked scared in the Peloton commercial? Turns out she had a reason.

Last month, the CPSC issued the warning for the Tread+ after it became aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill model, including the death of a child and "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product.”

Peloton at the time issued a statement saying the CPSC's information was "inaccurate and misleading" and refuted the claims.

Wednesday, a joint statement from the CPSC and Peloton issued two recalls for the Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

5. Freebies, discounts offered to healthcare workers during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week kicks off on Thursday, which also happens to be National Nurses Day.

And to celebrate, some restaurants are offering special discounts and freebies to front-line workers.

You can find a full list at the link above.

On This Day In History

At 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on May 6, 2004, that familiar theme song (“I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts) announces the beginning of the end, as an estimated 51.1 million people tune in for the final original episode of NBC’s long-running comedy series Friends.

