Disney World, Universal Orlando ending temperature checks

ORLANDO, Fla. — As more Americans get vaccinated, cases drop and restrictions are loosened around the country, Orlando theme parks have begun reducing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Walt Disney World announced they will be removing mandatory temperature checks from theme park entrances, beginning for cast members on Saturday and then for guests on May 16.

Universal Orlando will not only remove temperature check stations, but also reduce social distancing requirements. Effective Thursday, guests will no longer have their temperature checked before entering the property and the social distancing markers will be removed from 6 feet to 3 feet.

While these changes are taking place, the theme parks don't have plans to end their mask mandates.

Any guest 2 or older will still have to wear a face covering at the theme parks. Guests can only take off their masks to eat or drink or to take an outdoor photo.

