Facebook Oversight Board to announce decision on Trump ban Wednesday

Facebook’s Oversight Board will announce Wednesday whether it will allow former President Donald Trump back on its platforms.

The Oversight Board — an outside group founded and funded by Facebook that makes decisions regarding content moderation on the company’s sites — will announce its decision on Trump’s future on the platform on its website at 9 a.m. ET.

Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump’s accounts following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In a Facebook post the next day, company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be suspended through at least Jan. 20 over “his decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building.”

The Oversight Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump on its website at https://t.co/NNQ9YCrcrh on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

A day after President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 21, Facebook said it would refer Trump’s future on its platforms to the Oversight Board.

“In making our decision, our first priority was to assist in the peaceful transfer of power. This is why, when announcing the suspension on January 7, we said it would be indefinite and for at least two weeks. We are referring it to the Oversight Board now that the inauguration has taken place,” Facebook wrote in January.

The Oversight Board’s decision on Thursday will be its most consequential decision since the group was formally established in October. The decision is likely to draw heavy criticism no matter the outcome.

Facebook wasn’t alone in their decision to de-platform the then-president in January. Twitter and YouTube were among the other social media sites to remove Trump’s accounts. Twitter has since said it will never allow Trump to return to its platform; YouTube says it will reinstate Trump when an “elevated risk of violence” passes.

Other websites like online retailer Shopify also chose to remove Trump-affiliated accounts from their websites following the riots.

In advance of the Oversight Board’s decision, Trump on Tuesday announced he had launched a new website, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he will use to release written and video statements.

"President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," said Trump spokesman Jason Miller on Twitter. "We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."