5 Things To Know On Thursday, May 13, 2021

1. Does your child's school require masks? Depends on the county:

After two meetings and hours of public comment, Martin County voted 4-1 to keep masks mandatory for the last few weeks of school, but optional during the summer, beginning June 1st.

Starting today, face masks will be optional inside Okeechobee County schools.

Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties still require masks for this year. Indian River County will have masks optional for next year.

2. Over the masks? Vaccines now approved for those 12 and up:

Vaccinations can now begin for 12 to 15-year-old children using the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA and CDC gave approval earlier this week.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have updated their scheduling systems to include the younger age group. Some do not require appointments and allow you to walk in to get the vaccine.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is also planning to vaccinate this younger age group, working with the School District of Palm Beach County to plan a strategy to reach them.

3. Deputies searching for Okeechobee County woman missing since April

Deputies are searching for Vicky Goins, 28, who was last seen by a relative on April 27 near Highway 98 North and Park Street.

Goins is described as 5'2'' tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown and reddish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top with multi-colored tights.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Ammons at 863-763-3117, ext. 5111.

4. What happened with the hacked pipeline? It's back up and running:

The nation's largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.

The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that "all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations."

5. How'd it go for Cheney? Pretty much as expected:

Removing congresswoman Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership was a relatively easy task for pro-Trump Republicans compared with their growing effort to boot her from office.

The Republican rush to punish Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump is drawing a cast of Wyoming primary challengers so big it could help her win. Cheney already has at least six primary opponents for 2022.

Supporters and opponents alike point out that they could divide the vote and end up making it easier for Cheney to win.

Today's Forecast

Storms possible today, but the weekend looks perfect:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II is shot and seriously wounded while passing through Rome’s St. Peter’s Square in an open car

