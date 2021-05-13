Where to find COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 and up

Vaccinations can now begin for 12 to 15-year-old children using the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA and CDC gave approval earlier this week.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have updated their scheduling systems to include the younger age group. Some do not require appointments and allow you to walk in to get the vaccine. It is important however to check what vaccine is available at your local pharmacy as this age group is only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

For information on CVS, click here.

For Walgreens, click here.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is also planning to vaccinate this younger age group, working with the School District of Palm Beach County to plan a strategy to reach them.

To start, the Health Care District says it will provide walk-up vaccinations next week with one of its mobile units in the parking lot of its Lantana clinics located at 1250 Southwinds Drive. The mobile unit will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21. A parent or guardian must be present at the vaccination appointment of those who are 17 years old and younger.

“As we phase out vaccinations at our mass vaccination sites, the Health Care District is developing strategies to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine through the targeted use of our mobile clinics,” said Darcy J. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “Now that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12, we identified our Lantana clinic as an ideal site to serve residents in the community.”

The Health Care District is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients during regular doctor’s office visits at all of the nine C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic sites throughout the county, which are located in areas of need.

Parents can also check with their child's pediatrician, as many will receive doses to administer to patients.

The St. Lucie County Health Department says it is working with those pediatricians right now.

"All pediatrician officers are already part of Florida Shots so they are vaccine for children providers but there's another layer to it to be a COVID provider so we have reached out to teach them and we'll continue to sign them up so that we can transfer Pfizer vaccine to them so that they can administer to their patients," said Administrator Clint Sperber.

He says they will also be planning vaccination events.

"I don't have times or dates yet when we will be offering it, but we will offer a couple large mass vaccination events for back to school and I envision us doing a few other target outreaches," said Sperber.