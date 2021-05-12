Deputies searching for Okeechobee County woman missing since April

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for an Okeechobee County woman who was last seen in April.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says Vicky Goins, 28, was last seen by a relative on April 27 near Highway 98 North and Park Street.

Goins is described as 5'2'' tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown and reddish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top with multi-colored tights.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Ammons at 863-763-3117, ext. 5111.