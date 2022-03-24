5 Things To Know On Thursday, March 24, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County approves plan to allow PBSO deputies to patrol schools

In just days, Palm Beach County deputies will begin patrolling public school campuses to keep students safe as the School District of Palm Beach County grapples with a shortage of school police officers.

School board members voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to allow 20 deputies to cover and patrol schools.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department currently has more than 60 vacant positions, brought on, in part, by officers resigning, retiring, or moving to other agencies for higher pay.

2. NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO is estimating that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday that the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

3. What comes next during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Legal experts and interest groups will be taking their turn to weigh in on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is wrapping up four days of hearings on her historic bid to become the first Black woman on the high court.

On Thursday, the last day of hearings, interest groups including the American Bar Association and civil rights organizations will testify about Jackson’s suitability for the court. Witnesses chosen by Senate Republicans will also speak.

4. Student dies after getting hit by car at Royal Palm Beach school bus stop

One of the four Royal Palm Beach students rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has tragically passed away.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a girl, 15, whose name has not been released, died around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from her injuries.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending against the driver Angel Antonio Lopez.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology test results to come back to show if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

5. Dolphins get All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 5 draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the six-time Pro-Bowl selection a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins' first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year's draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

The Dolphins have substantially upgraded their offense in the last two days. Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, announced Tuesday night that he was signing with the Dolphins.

On This Day In History

March 24, 1989: One of the worst oil spills in U.S. history begins when the supertanker Exxon Valdez, owned and operated by the Exxon Corporation, runs aground on a reef in Prince William Sound in southern Alaska. An estimated 11 million gallons of oil eventually spilled into the water. Attempts to contain the massive spill were unsuccessful, and wind and currents spread the oil more than 100 miles from its source, eventually polluting more than 700 miles of coastline. Hundreds of thousands of birds and animals were adversely affected by the environmental disaster.

