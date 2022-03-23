Watch
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. (AP Photo)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO is estimating that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday that the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO. Ukraine has released little information about its military losses, and the West has not given an estimate.

But President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

