4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Four Palm Beach County students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after authorities said the children were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle driving northbound on Crestwood Boulevard South lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.

The children were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the SUV badly damaged with its windshield smashed, front bumper crunched in, and airbags deployed, as well as deep tire marks in the grass.

WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO:

Car hits students in Royal Palm Beach

No other details have been released.