4 students hit by car while waiting for school bus in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Four Palm Beach County students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after authorities said the children were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Avenue in Royal Palm Beach.
The sheriff's office said a vehicle driving northbound on Crestwood Boulevard South lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.
The children were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the SUV badly damaged with its windshield smashed, front bumper crunched in, and airbags deployed, as well as deep tire marks in the grass.
No other details have been released.
