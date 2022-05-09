5 Things To Know On Monday, May 9, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Everglades wildfires contained after 26,000 acres burn

Three wildfires that had been burning near the border of Palm Beach and Broward counties have been contained.

The Florida Forest Service announced Sunday that the fires were fully contained.

Multiple lightning strikes Wednesday ignited the fires, which burned more than 26,000 acres.

2. First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau make surprise visits to Ukraine

Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, where she held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation.

Biden said she thought "it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act.”

Their meeting in a village school came as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

3. Three Americans found dead at resort in the Bahamas

Police are investigating the deaths of three Americans at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas.

The acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas said two men and a woman died at the resort on Great Exuma Island on Friday. An American woman was also airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

Details about how the three people died have not been released. They still have not been publicly identified.

4. Havana hotel explosion death toll rises to 31

Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials have raised the number of known dead to 31.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday.

The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church. It's the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

5. Max Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to pick up his third win of the season.

The reigning world champion started third but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.

He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead.

Lynne Sladky/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

On This Day In History

On May 9, 1960, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the world’s first commercially produced birth-control pill—Enovid-10, made by the G.D. Searle Company of Chicago.

