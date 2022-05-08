Watch
Sports

Actions

Max Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull driver pulls ahead of Ferrari
Max Verstappen, winner of inaugural Miami Grand Prix
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Max Verstappen, winner of inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 18:27:08-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to pick up his third win of the season.

The reigning world champion started third but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race.

Red Bull leads Ferrari at inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.

He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News