Havana hotel explosion death toll rises to 30

Dogs search for survivors
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescuers carry a stretcher at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Havana, Cuba.
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 15:11:54-04

HAVANA — Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials have raised the number of known dead to 30.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday.

Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims.

The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church.

It's the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

