Wildfires near Palm Beach-Broward line pushing smoke into Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Several wildfires burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line Thursday morning are pushing smoke into the west Boca Raton and Delray Beach area.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the fires are burning in a heavily wooded area, west of Coral Springs in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

WPTV Map of wildfires burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.

"If you see or smell smoke in the Boca Raton area, Delray Beach, it's best to stay inside," Hall said. "There are a couple wildfires burning to the west and that is pushing in some of that smoke."

According to Hall, winds on Thursday morning are coming out of the west, and that's pushing smoke into southern Palm Beach County.

A WPTV viewer said he saw smoke lingering in the are and ash on the ground in the area of State Road 7 and Glades Road in west Boca Raton.

Hall said over the next few hours, the winds will shift and come out of the northeast, and that should push most of the smoke out of our area.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.