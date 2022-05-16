5 Things To Know On Monday, May 16, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 10 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Ten people were killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said. Three others were wounded and are expected to survive.

Authorities say 18-year-old Payton Gendron had previously made a threat at his high school.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of racially-motivated violent extremism, which legally defines the mass shooting as an act of terror.

Joshua Bessex/AP Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

2. Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach

Residents in a West Palm Beach neighborhood are now on edge after a rash of car burglaries overnight.

Neighbors said they were awakened to their car windows smashed in and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance footage from outside one of the homes showed five men involved in the break-ins at Vedado Park with another driving a silver SUV.

Numerous cars burglarized, vandalized in West Palm Beach

3. Friends say man killed at Dreyfoos School of the Arts needed help

Several friends of Romen Phelps, the man who West Palm Beach police said crashed a van onto the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus Friday and was killed by an off-duty officer in the school theater, said Phelps was a man struggling with mental illness and posed no danger to anyone.

"He was a mentally disturbed individual, a fellow Dreyfoos alumni theater student. He, you know, just wanted help, he sought help and it wasn't given to him," Skyler Meany, who spent several hours with Phelps the day before the incident, told WPTV on Saturday.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Phelps crashed a van through the school's gates and then ran across the property, acting violent and erratic and resisting attempts to stop him.

Photo by Joseph Phelps Romen Phelps was identified as the suspect who crashed a van onto the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus before he was shot and killed by police.

4. Churchgoers hog-tied man accused of carrying out CA mass shooting

The man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Church in California was subdued by parishioners, authorities said.

During a press conference Sunday, officials said the alleged shooter, an Asian man, was hog-tied with an electrical cord when officers arrived at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Hills.

The man shot six people before he was apprehended, authorities said. One of the victims died, four were critically wounded and one other suffered minor injuries, officials stated.

Damian Dovarganes/AP Crime scene tape is stretched across an area at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

5. 1 severely burned in Vero Beach food truck explosion

One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival Saturday morning in Vero Beach.

Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred.

The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital for Children in Orlando for treatment.

Vero Beach Police Department This was all that remained of a food truck that exploded during the Vero Beach Seafood Festival at Riverside Park.

Today's Forecast

Monday morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with a few dotted showers brushing the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with scattered PM showers and storms.

Coastal flood advisory in effect from Vero Beach to Boca Raton through Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, May 16, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 16, 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out its first awards, at a dinner party for around 250 people held in the Blossom Room of the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."