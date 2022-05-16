Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents in a West Palm Beach neighborhood are now on edge after a rash of car burglaries overnight.

Neighbors said they were awakened to their car windows smashed in and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance footage from outside one of the homes showed five men involved in the break-ins at Vedado Park with another driving a silver SUV.

Neighbors called this an invasion of privacy.

“Situations like this happening, it just feels like a violation,” said Hugo Figueroa.

Figueroa said he is lucky that nothing was taken from him. He said he had hundreds of dollars worth of scuba gear in the back of his Jeep.

“They didn’t even touch it,” said Figueroa.

Tarps are now covering windows while glass is still shattered on the ground. Neighbors said at least eight cars were broken into.

“It’s shocking because I’ve never seen it happen,” said Figueroa.

Other neighbors said few things were taken. Instead, things were moved around.

“I guess we kind of figured out a pattern that it’s mainly people that had Jeeps or trucks that mainly got their windows smashed in,” said Jayla Cousins. “Never has this happened to multiple people. Usually, it’s just been one.”

West Palm Beach police are emphasizing to lock your cars at night and not leave any valuables inside the car.