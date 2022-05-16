Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school.

But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital.

The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was a missed opportunity to get him help, put him under closer law enforcement scrutiny or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market.