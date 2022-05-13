Watch
Dreyfoos School of the Arts on lockdown amid large police presence

Police say no threat to students or public
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Chopper 5 is above a large police presence outside Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, May 13, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:33:03-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation.

West Palm Beach police said there is no threat to students or the public.

A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.

"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."

WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on campus.

More police vehicles outside Dreyfoos School of the Arts, May 13, 2022
A large police presence is seen outside Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, May 13, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

