Dreyfoos School of the Arts on lockdown amid large police presence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in downtown West Palm Beach has been placed on lockdown because of a police investigation.

West Palm Beach police said there is no threat to students or the public.

Police activity in the area of 500 block of south Sapodilla Avenue. School is currently on lockdown however there is NO threat to students or the public at this time. There are no injuries to any students or faculty. #media staging location will be determined shortly. — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) May 13, 2022

A large police presence could be seen at the school along Sapodilla Avenue.

"All students and staff are safe," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "The threat was contained. The school is working out a dismissal plan."

WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore said school Police Chief Sarah Moody was spotted on campus.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV A large police presence is seen outside Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, May 13, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

