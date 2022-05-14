Friends say man killed at Dreyfoos School of the Arts needed help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several friends of Romen Phelps, the man who West Palm Beach Police say crashed a van onto the Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus on Friday and was killed by an off duty officer in the school theater, said Phelps was a man struggling with mental illness and posed no danger to anyone.

“He was a disturbed individual, a Dreyfoos alumni theater student, he just wanted help, sought help and it wasn’t given to him,” said Skyler Meany, who spent several hours with Phelps the day before the incident.

West Palm Beach Police say Phelps crashed a van through the school’s gates, and then ran across the property acting violent and erratic and resisting attempts to stop him.

Police said Phelps violently attacked an responding off duty officer who fired one round.

Meany said on Thursday, Phelps spent several hours at his home, acting strange and not wanting to leave.

“As the day went on it became a more extreme departure, by the time he came inside he couldn’t speak much, sitting on back of the couch here tapping his foot and breathing heavy,” Meany said.

Eventually, Meany says police and paramedics were called and took Phelps to a hospital.

Meany said he was surprised to see Phelps released within hours, telling him the drugs he got at the hospital didn’t slow him down.

Phelps then apparently got in his van going to Clematis for the night and at one point texting Meany. The text reading, “I would never do you harm Skyler you molded my symbiotic state into a phoenix crystal, I am forever grateful, 4:52 am.”

Meany said Phelps then dressed for his job as an electrician Friday morning, but instead went to the one place he cherished the most, his former school.

“I think he was trying to get himself arrested because he felt in danger of himself, so I think there was a part of him that didn’t want this to happen,” Meany said. “He never wanted to hurt anybody, he was good friend to me always, he was a good friend to anyone who knew him, and we all loved him.”