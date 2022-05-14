Watch
One person severely burned in Vero Beach food truck explosion

Vero Beach Police Department
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 13:05:36-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — One person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival in Vero Beach Saturday morning.

Vero Beach police said the truck was at the festival in Riverside Park when the explosion occurred.

The burn victim was flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando for treatment.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshall's Office Investigator are at the park conducting an investigation.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The seafood festival remains open and no other injuries were reported.

WPTV Treasure Coast News