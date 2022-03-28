5 Things To Know On Monday, March 28, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Confrontation between Will Smith, Chris Rock shocks Oscar audience

Chris Rock presented the award for the best documentary and made a joke about Pinkett Smith, saying he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

After the joke, Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him. Once he sat back down, Will Smith shouted to Rock, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock declined to file a police report.

2. Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks

Ukraine's president says the country could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay” in talks expected to resume Tuesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining the western NATO alliance, which Moscow sees as a threat.

Zelenskyy said that the question of neutrality should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.

3. Boynton Beach police search for missing woman

Robineisha Felton, 32, was last seen Tuesday in the 400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Felton is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on her arms.

She was driving an unregistered red 2003 Honda Accord with a paper tag. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

4. The Final Four matchups are set

The Final Four matchups in the men's NCAA Tournament are set, with four blue-bloods squaring off with a national title on the line.

The St. Peter's Cinderella story has ended with a loss to UNC. North Carolina and Duke have played each other 257 times since 1920. They'll face off again on Saturday.

Kansas was the only number one seed to survive and they'll face Villanova, the most experienced team with several 5th year seniors.

5. Foo Fighters drummer had 10 substances in system when he died

Officials in Colombia said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died.

Colombia's attorney general announced in a statement Saturday they did a toxicological urine test and found traces of THC, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

News of the 50-year-old musician's death came just before the band was set to perform at a musical festival in Bogotá.

