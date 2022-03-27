Boynton Beach police searching for missing and endangered woman

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Robineisha Felton, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the 400 block of NW 10th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

She was wearing floral workout pants and a matching floral top.

She is 5' 5" tall, weighing approximately 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on her arms.

She was drivingan unregistered red 2003 Honda Accord with a paper tag.

Anyone with information on Robineisha's whereabouts are urged to call 911.