Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in system when he died, officials say

Officials in Colombia said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died.

Colombia's attorney general announced in a statement Saturday they did a toxicological urine test and found traces of THC, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

News of the 50-year-old musician's death came just before the band was set to perform at a musical festival in Bogotá.

Emergency workers were called Friday after receiving reports of a patient suffering from chest pains. Still, after attempting to revive Hawkins, he was declared dead, local health officials said in a news release Saturday morning, NBC News reported.

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

The band announced the news of Hawkins' death in a statement on Friday statement, calling his death a “tragic and untimely loss.”

The attorney general said that an exact cause of death was not announced, but the National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to investigate, CNN reported.