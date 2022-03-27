Watch
Kansas storms past Hurricanes in 2nd half to reach 16th Final Four

Jayhawks outscore Miami 47-15 in final 20 minutes
Kansas Jayhawks David McCormack fends off Miami Hurricanes Isaiah Wong in Elite Eight, March 27, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Kansas forward David McCormack tries to get past Miami's Isaiah Wong during the second half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 17:05:18-04

CHICAGO — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program's 16th Final Four.

Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start.

The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.

