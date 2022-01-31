5 Things To Know On Monday, January 31, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued for parts of our area

A Freeze Warning is in effect for St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties until 8 a.m. Also, a Frost Advisory remains up for inland Palm Beach County and Martin County until 8 a.m. This afternoon, mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

When will it finally warm up? For the middle - end of the work week, temperatures get warmer.

Wednesday morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. Plenty of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower with breezy winds.

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

2. Florida records more than 1K COVID-19 deaths in one week:

Florida's coronavirus deaths' increase nearly doubled in one week to 1,192, the most since mid-October.

However; other key indicators are slowing amid the omicron variant: cases' rise declined 34.9%, the lowest in one month, and the positivity rate dropped to 23.5% from a record 29.3%.

Hospitalizations are 9,868, which is a decrease of 419 the day before, and tests are way down from an all-time high at the start of the year.

WPTV

3. Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

Another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was ready to launch with just 33 seconds left on the countdown when it was called to a halt.

Officials says a cruise ship in Cape Canaveral had entered a hazard area that needs to be clear for safety. The Coast Guard tried to move the ship, but it couldn't happen in time for the launch window.

The launch had already been delayed three times due to weather and SpaceX will try for a fifth on today at 6:11 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

4. Super Bowl matchup is set!

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback Sunday to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter Sunday to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Super Bowl LVI will kick off on Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on WPTV.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass that is intercepted during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

5. Is Tom Brady retiring?

After ESPN, citing unidentified sources, first reported Tom Brady's retirement Saturday, the Twitter account for Brady's company, TB12sports, indicated No. 12 was retiring. The post read: "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

The post was later deleted and Brady has still yet to officially announce his retirement and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN that Brady hadn't notified the team of his plans.

Even if Brady is hanging up his cleats for good, he won't be giving up his newfound "Florida man" status. Brady and his family have been building a home in South Florida.

David J. Phillip/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks at the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On January 31, 1950, U.S. President Harry S. Truman publicly announces his decision to support the development of the hydrogen bomb, a weapon theorized to be hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.

