Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in NFL

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is calling it quits.

The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner has decided to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL, according to multiple reports.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls under longtime head coach Bill Belichick.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all-time, Brady helped build a dynasty in New England, leading the Patriots to 17 AFC East Division titles, 13 conference championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories — all of which are NFL records for a player and franchise — between 2001, when he supplanted former No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe as starting quarterback, and 2019.

Brady came to New England as a seventh-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2000 and became the starter in his second season after an injury to Bledsoe. The Patriots went on to win their first of three Super Bowls in four years, quickly emerging as the team to beat in the NFL.

After a two-year absence, Brady and the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl to cap the 2007 season in historic fashion, becoming the only team to complete a 16-game regular season undefeated. But the New York Giants defeated the Pats in a 17-14 upset, spoiling what would have been the NFL's first perfect season since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Four years later, Brady and the Pats were back in the Super Bowl — once again facing the Giants. Like before, the Giants got the better of New England, winning 21-17 and handing the Pats their second Super Bowl loss of the Brady era.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has played in 10 of the last 20 Super Bowls and owns several of the NFL's career quarterback records, including passing yards (84,520), completions (7,263), touchdown passes (624) and games started (363).

After 20 seasons in frigid New England, Brady opted to leave for the sunshine of Tampa Bay in 2020 and made an immediate impact, leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. In doing so, the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Even though Brady is hanging up his cleats for good, he won't be giving up his newfound "Florida man" status. Brady and his family have been building a home in South Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.