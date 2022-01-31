Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Rams rally to defeat 49ers 20-17, staying home for Super Bowl

Los Angeles will welcome Bengals to SoFi Stadium
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass that is intercepted during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo throws interception as he's taken down vs. Los Angeles Rams in NFC Championship, Jan. 30, 2022
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 22:01:27-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter Sunday to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl LVI in Rams owner Stan Kroenke's multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)