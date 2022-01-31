Watch
Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued for parts of our area

Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 05:30:40-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 30s-low 40s across the area under clear skies. A Freeze WARNING remains in effect for St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties until 8 a.m. Also, a Frost ADVISORY remains up for inland Palm Beach County and Martin County until 8 a.m. This afternoon, mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 40s - mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Staying mostly sunny and dry.

For the middle - end of the work week, temperatures get warmer. Morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. Plenty of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower with breezy winds.

By the weekend, a front tries to move in, but stalls out. Showers possible with the front lingering. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

