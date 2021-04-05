5 Things To Know On Monday, April 5, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. All Floridians 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, 16+ for Pfizer

The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine when eligibility expands for all vaccines for those 18 and older on Monday.

Residents 16 and 17 years of age will need to have a form signed by their parents to authorize them to get the shot or be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

Publix will open another appointment window 7 a.m. Find out all the ways to make a vaccine appointment at the link above.

2. Worst-case scenario if Florida’s Piney Point wastewater pond collapses: a 20-foot wall of water

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond to avoid a “catastrophic flood."

Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir in the Tampa Bay area could gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-feet high wall of water.

The Florida National Guard is in the process of dropping off additional pumps to help decrease the water levels in the reservoir, the governor said. These pumps will be fed into surrounding waterways.

3. New bill would allow law enforcement to take action upon social media threats

Bills currently in the Florida House and Senate look to expand penalties for written threats to include social media posts.

"What the statute does is it makes it possible for us to charge for a threat or somebody posting a threat on Snapchat or some kind of social media app," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder whose son, Representative John Snyder, is sponsoring the measure.

Currently, the law only applies to direct messages, but if passed, that would change. Some residents worry it may then be too broad and could be left to interpretation.

4. Welcome back, Chance! Stolen dog returned to Boynton Beach family

A dognapping case out of Boynton Beach has a happy ending.

Chance's owner said the dog was found in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on Saturday. A good Samaritan kept the dog safe until he could be picked up.

Police are still looking for who took Chance in the first place.

5. New attractions in Orlando for Summer 2021

Even though spring break just ended, it's probably time to start thinking about making summer vacation plans with your family.

Islands of Adventure, LEGOLAND, Discovery Cove and Aquatica will all feature new attractions. Learn more at the link above.

New venues are opening like In The Game ICON Park, an entertainment center featuring 70 arcade games, escape rooms and virtual reality experiences.

NOW OPEN IN ORLANDO, @iconparkorlando. Pictured here are the Space Mirror Maze and an escape room.@WPTV #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/en9PJqSoAM — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) April 3, 2021

On April 05, 1614, Pocahontas, daughter of the chief of the Powhatan Indian confederacy, marries English tobacco planter John Rolfe in Jamestown, Virginia. The marriage ensured peace between the Jamestown settlers and the Powhatan tribe for several years.

