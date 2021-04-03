Watch
LifestyleTaste and See South Florida

Actions

5 new attractions in Orlando for Summer 2021

Guide to help you plan your vacation
items.[0].image.alt
LEGOLAND Florida Resort
<b>Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show </b>at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a female LEGO pirate. The show has stunts like ski pyramids and wakeboarding.
Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a female LEGO pirate. The show has stunts like ski pyramids and wakeboarding.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 13:25:11-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Even though spring break just ended, it's probably time to start thinking about making summer vacation plans with your family. Here are 5 new attractions in Orlando.

Five New Orlando Attractions

1) In The Game ICON Park is an entertainment center featuring 70 arcade games, escape rooms and virtual reality experiences.

2) Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a female LEGO pirate. The show has stunts like ski pyramids and wakeboarding. Plus a new 4-D movie (premiering this spring).

3) RiptideRace is opening at Aquatica Orlando on April 30. The ride will allow guests to race side-by-side navigating fast and tight loops and accelerations through 650 feet of splashing slides.

4) Jurassic World VelociCoaster is opening this summer at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. It will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, sending riders up to 70 mph and over 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Vehicle
Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Vehicle.

5) Discovery Cove has a new Flamingo Mingle which allows guests to feed, learn and get photographs with flamingos.

PRO TIP: Florida Residents get 20% off through Dec. 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right