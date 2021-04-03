5 new attractions in Orlando for Summer 2021

JUPITER, Fla. — Even though spring break just ended, it's probably time to start thinking about making summer vacation plans with your family. Here are 5 new attractions in Orlando.

Five New Orlando Attractions

1) In The Game ICON Park is an entertainment center featuring 70 arcade games, escape rooms and virtual reality experiences.

2) Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a female LEGO pirate. The show has stunts like ski pyramids and wakeboarding. Plus a new 4-D movie (premiering this spring).

3) RiptideRace is opening at Aquatica Orlando on April 30. The ride will allow guests to race side-by-side navigating fast and tight loops and accelerations through 650 feet of splashing slides.

4) Jurassic World VelociCoaster is opening this summer at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. It will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, sending riders up to 70 mph and over 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators.

Universal Orlando Resort Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Vehicle.

5) Discovery Cove has a new Flamingo Mingle which allows guests to feed, learn and get photographs with flamingos.

PRO TIP: Florida Residents get 20% off through Dec. 31, 2021.

