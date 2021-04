BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A dognapping case out of Boynton Beach has a happy ending.

Boynton Beach police tweeted a photo of the Pomeranian named "Chance", saying the dog is back at home with his family.

Chance's owner said the dog was found in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on Saturday.

A good Samaritan kept the dog safe until he could be picked up.

Police are still looking for who took Chance in the first place.