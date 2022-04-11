5 Things To Know On Monday, April 11, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Charges dropped against Texas woman in ‘self-induced abortion’ case

After charging a 26-year-old Texas woman for murder for an alleged ‘self-induced abortion,' District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said his office would seek to dismiss the charge on Monday.

In a statement, Ramirez said that after reviewing applicable state law, it was “clear” that the 26-year-old woman "cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.

Texas enacted a law in September that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, using a novel legal strategy that empowers private citizens to enforce the law through civil litigation, but that law does not appear to have applied in this case.

Damian Dovarganes/AP FILE —Demonstrators rally to to demand continued access to abortion during the March for Reproductive Justice, Oct. 2, 2021, in downtown Los Angeles. State-by-state battles over the future of abortion in the U.S. are setting up across the country as lawmakers in Republican-led states propose new restrictions modeled on laws passed in Texas and Mississippi even as some Democratic-controlled states work to preserve access. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

2. Tiger Woods calls Masters return one of the greatest achievements of his career

Tiger Woods has closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career, but it didn't dull the accomplishment of just playing after a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Woods said. “I wasn’t exactly playing my best out there, but just to have the support out there and the appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can really describe it, given where I was a little over a year ago, and what my prospects were at that time. To end up here, and to be able to play in all four rounds, even a month ago I didn’t know if I could pull this off. “

Scottie Scheffler captured his first major championship with a three-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday.

3. Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns

The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers.

They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.

The rule would require manufactures who sell parts to assemble ghost guns to be licensed and to run background checks on potential purchasers of the kits used to assemble the products.

4. NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, died when he was struck by a dump truck Saturday morning in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN.

Haskins was in South Florida training, according to ESPN.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was walking on a limited access highway for unknown reasons and attempted to run across the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. He was struck by a dump truck and died at the scene.

5. Judge rules US military can't discharge HIV-positive troops

A federal judge in Virginia has issued a ruling prohibiting the U.S. military from discharging HIV-positive service members or refusing to allow them to become officers.

The cases involved two service members who the Air Force attempted to discharge, as well as a sergeant in the D.C. Army National Guard who was denied a position in the Judge Advocate General Corps.

The new ruling bars the military from taking those actions against the plaintiffs and any other asymptomatic HIV-positive service member who is classified as ineligible for worldwide deployment due to their HIV-positive status.

China Photos/Getty Images A woman's immune system may have cured her from HIV

On This Day In History

On April 11, 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France and one of the greatest military leaders in history, abdicates the throne, and, in the Treaty of Fontainebleau, is banished to the Mediterranean island of Elba.

