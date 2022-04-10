Watch
Tiger Woods concludes worst Masters of his career

Second straight 78 leaves him 13-over
Tiger Woods waves at spectators on 18th green after final round at 2022 Masters
Jae C. Hong/AP
Tiger Woods waves to spectators on the 18th green after his final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 10, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career.

His second straight 78 Sunday left him at 13-over for the tournament.

Still, Woods considers this one of his greatest achievements in golf.

He played in his first real tournament since a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries.

RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to Masters comeback

Woods started out with an electrifying 71, but he had nothing left in the tank for the weekend.

Woods is looking forward to getting back in the gym and building strength in his shattered right leg.

He didn't say where he's planning to play next.

