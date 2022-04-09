NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, died when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN.

Haskins was in South Florida training, according to ESPN.

Haskins played for Ohio State, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was released after less than two seasons.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.