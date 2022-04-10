Watch
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 13:00:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule.

The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers.

They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.

Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday.

They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

