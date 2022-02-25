5 Things To Know On Friday, February 25, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida House passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would not allow sexual orientation and gender identity to be discussed in primary school classrooms.

The bill has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by advocates who say it will hurt people in the LGBTQ community.

The Republican who introduced the bill, Rep. Joe Harding, claims the bill is meant to set boundaries about what is appropriate for students to be taught in public schools.

Earlier this week, an amendment to the bill that could have forcibly outed LGBTQ students was withdrawn.

2. Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian forces are closing in on Kyiv as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in the city center Friday.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense instructed residents to either stay at home or “make Molotov cocktails,” a kind of petrol bomb, to “neutralize the occupier.”

3. South Florida organization offers relief to Ukrainians fleeing war

Crews with Global Empower Mission were busy packing in Doral and then heading to Poland. Poland borders Ukraine to the west.

He'll help distribute things like generators, toiletries, blankets, cots and tents to people on the ground.

"With just 10%, that's 4 million people. Imagine four million people that just showed up in Miami. And then imagine where I'm going in Poland it's a small little city... very small population. How are they gonna handle that?" said Capponi.

If you'd like to help, Capponi said money is needed most to pay for shipping costs. Visit https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/ to donate.

4. Honda Classic, LWB Street Art Festival, Ross Mathews, Book Festival and more

From the rowdiest party on the PGA Tour to art festivals, to drag brunches, even a free event for book worms there are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in South Florida.

The Honda Classic teed off Thursday and will continue through Sunday. A gamut of spectators crowded the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday to watch a nearly flawless performance by Kurt Kitayama, who shot a 6-under 64 through one round of golf.

You can find a full list of events at the link above.

5. New warning from vets for bird owners as bird flu cases rise

According the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) strain: H5 2.4.4.4., has been found in lesser scaup, black vultures and other wild bird species.

Scientists believe bird mortalities in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties are linked to the virus.

Dr. Gwen Flinchum at All Birds Clinic in Greenacres says prevention is key to stopping the spread. She stressed the importance of not touching sick or dead wildlife and to avoid having domestic birds come in contact with wild birds.

On This Day In History

On Feb. 25, 1870, Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Natchez, Mississippi, is sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first African American ever to sit in Congress.

