YOUR WEEKEND: Honda Classic, LWB Street Art Festival, Ross Mathews, Book Festival and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — From the rowdiest party on the PGA Tour to art festivals, to drag brunches, even a free event for book worms there are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in South Florida.

1) The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic is back and the tournament organizers are optimistic.

"I want to say it's back to normal, but it's elevated beyond that. We're 10% over our 2020 build," tournament Director Andrew George said. "We still have a lot of the best of the [2021] elements still implemented from a sanitizer perspective, the masks and the deep cleaning."

Tickets cost around $60 a day.

Things to Know



Ticketing is touchless, via your mobile phone, and is facilitated through Ticketmaster... You'll need a Ticketmaster account in order to make that work.

There are 18 Public and Shared Venues, like the Tito's Stillhouse Lounge or the Carrier bleachers , that come with general admission do not require upgraded tickets.

that come with general admission do not require upgraded tickets. Permitted items include small bags 6"x6" and clear vinal bags 12"x6"x12", collapsible chairs, cameras with a lens smaller than 6" and no case.

Daily Theme Days



Thursday, Feb. 24 - Military Appreciation Day

Friday, Feb. 25 - Healthcare Heroes Day

Saturday, Feb. 26 Family Day

Sunday, Feb. 27 Honda Classic Cares Day (Play Yellow Day)

MORE FROM WPTV: Everything you need to know before attending 2022 Honda Classic

2) Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival

The free festival will be held in downtown Lake Worth Beach on Saturday and Sunday opening each morning at 10 a.m.

Over 600 artists will use the pavement as a canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.

WPTV's Hollani Davis and I will be onsite on Saturday around 5 p.m. please stop by our tent and say hello.

We talked with the City's organizers are they are excited to bring the festival back for the merchants of downtown.

MORE FROM WPTV: Everything you need to know about the Lake Worth Beach Streat Art Festival.

3) Ross Mathews’ Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch coming to Palm Beach Improv

Ross Mathews is best known for being the bubbly gay intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno back of the day. Now he's on RuPaul’s drag race and a moderator on the Drew Berrymore Show weekdays at 10 a.m. on Fox 29.

Ross is in South Florida this weekend with his Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch. There is one show at the Dania Beach Improv on Saturday and at the Palm Beach improv on Sunday. Tickets start at $30 Plus tax fee and a two-drink minimum.

“It is a 360 experience. Everyone's in the splash zone. We do it safe. We do it fun, and we just sort of shut the door on the outside world and have fun. Remember fun,?” said Ross.

Ross Mathews’ Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch coming to Palm Beach Improv

MORE FROM WPTV: Full interview with Ross Mathews

4) Read it Write It Book Festival

Read It Write it Book Festival is a free one-day event bringing together 20 local authors, three publishers and local readers. It's a celebration of all things books (from beginners to experts), adult/child authors come together with local readers to celebrate literacy. The free event is on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Boynton Beach Mall.

WPTV's research director Sheila Fowler wrote her first ten books during the pandemic and published them using tools from Amazon. Fowler is a featured author at the festival, "Anybody can become a writer nowadays, I love that, I love the independence of the "independent" [publishing] It's really exciting."

Read It Write it Book Festival is a free one-day event bringing together 20 local authors, three publishers and local readers. The free event is on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Boynton Beach Mall. pic.twitter.com/mWvE30edoP — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) February 24, 2022

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters in literature.

5) 32nd Annual Downtown Stuart Art Festival

32nd Annual Downtown Stuart Art Festival is this weekend! Totally Free! More info https://t.co/j4AOiStqCD pic.twitter.com/LvjzIHUSvF — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) February 24, 2022

The free festival transforms beautiful Osceola Street into an outdoor gallery stroll featuring thousands of pieces of exquisite works across every medium imaginable. The popular event takes place on Feb. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and visitors are invited to stroll amidst life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics, and more.

