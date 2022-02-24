South Florida organization offers relief to Ukrainians fleeing war

DORAL, Fla. — A South Florida Organization is getting ready to deliver relief supplies to Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Crews with Global Empower Mission were busy packing in Doral this morning.

Founder Michael Capponi is heading to Poland right now.

Poland borders Ukraine to the west.

He'll help distribute things like generators, toiletries, blankets, cots and tents to people on the ground.

"With just 10%, that's 4 million people. Imagine four million people that just showed up in Miami. And then imagine where I'm going in Poland it's a small little city... very small population. How are they gonna handle that?" said Capponi.

If you'd like to help, Capponi said money is needed most to pay for shipping costs.

Visit https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/ to donate.