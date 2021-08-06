5 Things To Know On Friday, August 6, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida breaks record again, bringing total COVID-19 hospitalizations to 12,888

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida has once again risen to an all-time high with 12,888, an increase of 480 from Wednesday, according to data the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday.

Florida has 22.03% of inpatient hospital beds and 39.54% of ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients. Those percentages are based on 255 hospitals reporting.

The previous record for people hospitalized in Florida due to COVID-19 was Wednesday with 12,408 patients. The record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida has been broken every day since Sunday. Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23 with 10,170 hospitalizations.

Shutterstock/Shutterstock The man died despite treatment in intensive care.

2. New COVID-19 testing, vaccination site for Palm Beach County

The state health department in Palm Beach County will be opening a new testing and vaccination site starting Friday. The location is the Mid County Senior Center main auditorium at 3680 Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs. The department said it will be open Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm and appointments are not necessary. The demand for testing is going up as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations keep rising in Florida.

New COVID-19 testing site opens today.

3. School District of Palm Beach County won't challenge governor on masks

The School District of Palm Beach County doesn't appear to be headed toward a legal showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis over masks.

Interim Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke said Thursday that students will return to the classroom next week without a mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The interim superintendent of Palm Beach County schools says he doesn't believe a legal challenge of the governor's order preventing mask mandates would be successful.

WATCH MORESt Andrew's lineman works with Civil ForceAir Patrol

"Unfortunately, the situation, as of late, has kind of taken kind of a turn for the worse and we've had to kind of take a step back a little bit and make sure we double down on our safety measures," Burke said during a back-to-school news conference.

Palm Beach County's interim superintendent won't challenge governor's mask order

4. THIS WEEKEND: Dave Chappelle, Monster Jam, JUPFEST, and Antique Festival

This weekend is jammed pack with events from monster trucks, to music and some laughs, there are plenty of things to do. Check out the '5 Fun Things to do this Weekend' list.

THIS WEEKEND: Dave Chappelle, Monster Jam, JUPFEST, Korn & Staind, and Antique Festival

5. Martin County School District hires more nurses

An emergency meeting with the Martin County School District. They just approved hiring additional nurses for the coming school year. Superintendent John Millay said the district is working with the local department of health on contact tracing and quarantining issues. Working with the local department of health will require the district to hire five additional nurses for 8 weeks, and one additional registered nurse for eight months of work.

Martin County School District hires more nurses

Today's Forecast

This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few showers and some spotty downpours for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Scattered storms are possible, mainly inland.

Tomorrow, morning coastal rainfall is followed by scattered afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, some showers in the morning, then everything moves west for the afternoon.

WPTV This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few showers and some spotty downpours for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Scattered storms are possible, mainly inland.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On August 6, 1945, the United States becomes the first and only nation to use atomic weaponry during wartime when it drops an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Approximately 80,000 people are killed as a direct result of the blast, and another 35,000 are injured. At least another 60,000 would be dead by the end of the year from the effects of the fallout.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."