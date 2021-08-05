Florida breaks record again, bringing total COVID-19 hospitalizations to 12,888

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida has once again risen to an all-time high with 12,888, an increase of 480 from yesterday, according to data the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday.

Florida has 22.03% of inpatient hospital beds and 39.54% of ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients. Those percentages are based off of 255 hospitals reporting.

The previous record for people hospitalized in Florida due to COVID-19 was Wednesday with 12,408 patients.

The record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida has been broken every day since Sunday.

Last year, Florida hit its previous peak on July 23 with 10,170 hospitalizations.

The total number of Florida residents known to have contracted COVID-19 is currently 2,678,764, an increase of 20,133 people since Wednesday.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, 84 additional Florida residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 39,403. That's down from 140 people on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there were 92,282 new cases of COVID-19 reported nationwide. Florida made up 21.8% of that nationwide total with 20,133.