THIS WEEKEND: Dave Chappelle, Monster Jam, JUPFEST, Korn & Staind, and Antique Festival

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend is jammed pack with events from monster trucks, to music and some laughs, there are plenty of things to do.

1) Dave Chappelle - Hollywood, Fla.

Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He has three shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Tickets start $115 plus tax and fee.

2) Monster Jam - Sunrise

Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. There are three shows this weekend at the BB&T Center. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fee.

3) JUPFEST: Rockin' Out Cancer

Five bands, games, prizes, food, and a few surprises throughout the day at Abacoa Amphitheater. This event helps those with breast cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, scleroderma, and other life-threatening illnesses. Local bands Krazy Train, Leafy Greens Band, Steel Pony, Big Vince & The Phat Cats, and Wonderama will perform this free concert hosted by the Twisted Sisters Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon - 10 p.m.

Krazy Train

The Leafy Greens Band

4) Korn, Staind, and '68 - West Palm Beach

American nu-metal bands Korn, Staind, and '68 will play the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug 5 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 plus taxes and fee.

Korn - Freak On a Leash

Staind - It's Been Awhile

5) West Palm Beach Antique Festival

The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival exhibits products such as jewelry, vintage, porcelain, pottery, china, glass, dolls, toys, furniture, art, home décor products, ceramic items and paintings, and much more. Shows this weekend at the South Florida Fairgrounds. General Admission tickets are $8.

