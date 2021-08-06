WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a high chance of development over the next 5 days as it pushes west-northwest. A tropical depression could form over the weekend. The next name on the list is Fred.

The wave in the central Atlantic that is moving towards the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of development.

This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper '70s with a few showers and some spotty downpours for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low '90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Scattered storms are possible, mainly inland.

Tomorrow, morning coastal rainfall followed by scattered afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low '90s.

Sunday, hot and humid with highs in the low '90s, some showers in the morning, then everything moves west for the afternoon.

Next week, similar weather with highs in the low '90s and onshore winds will favor morning rainfall towards the coast, then afternoon inland showers and storms.