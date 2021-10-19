5 Things To Know for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!
1. Parkland families settle suit with school district
The families of those killed, wounded and scarred in the 2018 Parkland school massacre have reached a $25 million settlement with the district.
2. Palm Beach County's top health official to give COVID-19 update
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
3. Suspect arrested after Hollywood police officer fatally shot
An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old South Florida police officer during an altercation.
4. Boca Raton receives additional coronavirus relief funds to help struggling residents
Help is available for Boca Raton residents struggling to pay their mortgage, rent or electric bill. The city is reopening its online rental assistance portal for those hit hard by the pandemic.
5. Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee from getting White House documents
Former President Donald Trump is suing to stop the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol from obtaining documents from his administration.
Today's Forecast
The nice weather continues with highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and breezy winds.
Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.
First Alert Traffic
There are no major traffic tie-ups for your morning commute.
Mobile users click here.
On This Day In History
British General Charles Cornwallis signed terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau on Oct. 19, 1781, at Yorktown, Virginia, effectively ending the Revolutionary War and securing American independence.
