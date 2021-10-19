5 Things To Know for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Parkland families settle suit with school district

The families of those killed, wounded and scarred in the 2018 Parkland school massacre have reached a $25 million settlement with the district.

2. Palm Beach County's top health official to give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Palm Beach County Government TV Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso addresses county commissioners on Jan. 12, 2021.



3. Suspect arrested after Hollywood police officer fatally shot

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old South Florida police officer during an altercation.

4. Boca Raton receives additional coronavirus relief funds to help struggling residents

Help is available for Boca Raton residents struggling to pay their mortgage, rent or electric bill. The city is reopening its online rental assistance portal for those hit hard by the pandemic.

5. Trump sues to block Jan. 6 committee from getting White House documents

Former President Donald Trump is suing to stop the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol from obtaining documents from his administration.

Today's Forecast

The nice weather continues with highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and breezy winds.

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic tie-ups for your morning commute.

On This Day In History

British General Charles Cornwallis signed terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau on Oct. 19, 1781, at Yorktown, Virginia, effectively ending the Revolutionary War and securing American independence.

